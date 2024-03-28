AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ATC allows bail to PTI activists

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday allowed bail to PTI activists Sanam Javed and Alia Hamza in the Shadman Police Station attack case.

Earlier, the counsel of Sanam and Alia told the court that every time the women are arrested in another case after they secured bail. The accused have no role in which they are arrested now the lawyer said.

The prosecutor, however, opposing the petitions said the women are involved in the case and did not deserve the bail.

The court after hearing both the sides at length allowed bail to the PTI activists and asked them to submit bail bonds of rupees two lakh each.

