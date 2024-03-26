AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.74%)
Euro zone bond yields dip, with inflation in focus

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 02:28pm

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields fell slightly on Tuesday as investors waited for the first readings of March inflation data from the bloc and for US price figures on Friday.

Euro zone bond yields dip at end of busy week of issuance

  • Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last down 1 basis point (bp) at 2.361%. Yields move inversely to prices.

  • Euro zone yields have fallen over the last week as central banks have talked more warmly about rate cuts, and after the Swiss National Bank lowered borrowing costs.

  • Spain and France are among the euro zone economies to publish preliminary March inflation data this week. But the big event will be the US PCE inflation reading on Friday.

  • Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was last 2 bps lower at 2.853%.

  • Italy’s 10-year bond yield was 1 bp lower at 3.685%, with the closely watched gap to Germany’s 10-year yield at 131 bps.

  • Yields remain higher for the year, as economies and inflation have been somewhat slower to cool than initially expected.

