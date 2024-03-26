AIRLINK 60.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.17%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
DFML 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
DGKC 65.10 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.7%)
FCCL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.4%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.81%)
HUBC 117.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.25%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.14%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
MLCF 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.55%)
OGDC 122.24 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (2.54%)
PAEL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.25 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.03%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.85%)
SEARL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.28%)
SNGP 61.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.09%)
TELE 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.73%)
TPLP 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
TRG 70.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.92%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,778 Increased By 86.1 (1.29%)
BR30 22,293 Increased By 80.3 (0.36%)
KSE100 65,762 Increased By 344.5 (0.53%)
KSE30 21,659 Increased By 124.9 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thai Feb car output drops 19.3% y/y on EV imports, lower pickup truck sales

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 10:29am

BANGKOK: Car production in Thailand fell 19.28% in February from a year earlier to 133,690 units, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday, largely due to a decline in production of pickup trucks and more imported electric vehicles (EVs).

The figure compared with January’s 12.46% year-on-year drop. Car exports were up 0.22% year-on-year.

Thailand is Southeast Asia’s biggest autos production centre and an export base for some of the world’s top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda, with pickup trucks among the key vehicles manufactured.

In recent years, Chinese EV brands like BYD and Great Wall Motor have been making inroads into the Thai auto sector, helped by government tax incentives and subsidies.

This week, higher-end EV brands from China will make their debut at Thailand’s annual motor show.

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Altogether, Chinese automakers have poured $1.44 billion into production facilities. Sales are down due to pick-up trucks from tightening rules from financial institutions, FTI automotive spokesperson Surapong Paisitpatanapong said, adding that sales of traditional passenger vehicles fell 41%.

The FTI has predicted car production at 1.9 million vehicles this year after 1.84 million made in 2023, a 2.2% drop year-on-year. Car sales in Thailand in February totalled 52,843 units, said Surapong.

Thailand Car Toyota cars Car production in Thailand EV brands

Comments

200 characters

Thai Feb car output drops 19.3% y/y on EV imports, lower pickup truck sales

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

FC soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in attack on Pakistan naval base

PTI says economic situation does warrant IMF programme

PM expresses dismay over gas tariff hike

Oil trades little changed as markets weigh Russian supply cuts against weaker dollar

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Pak-Afghan PTA likely to be finalised

Proposed acquisition in Telenor Pakistan: CCP still awaiting crucial info from PTCL

Sales tax evasion of nearly Rs5bn: LTO Karachi registers FIR against corporate entity

Track and trace system: PM directs removal of all legal hitches

Read more stories