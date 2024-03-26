AIRLINK 60.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.38%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
DFML 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.5%)
DGKC 63.83 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.69%)
FCCL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
FFBL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.32%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 104.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.48%)
HUBC 118.45 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.94%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.71%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
MLCF 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
OGDC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.41%)
PAEL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.55%)
PIAA 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.76 (-13.62%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PPL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.73%)
PRL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.82%)
PTC 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
SEARL 54.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.75%)
SNGP 61.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
TELE 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TRG 70.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.75%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.85%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 6,757 Increased By 64.6 (0.97%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,545 Increased By 127.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 21,592 Increased By 57.8 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Edible oil price: Historic retreat

BR Research Published 26 Mar, 2024 09:24am

Terms of trade in the food sector have been Pakistan’s savings grace on the trade balance front this fiscal year. From rice and nuts holding the export front – palm oil has contributed the most in food category import savings during 8MFY24. We will never quite know what is contributing the most to the edible oil import slowdown, but Pakistan is not really waiting for those answers yet – as long as the dollar bill is manageable.

From the all-time high of over $400 million monthly imports in August 2022, palm oil imports averaging $242 million a month in FY24 is a big retreat. Also ironic that Pakistan recorded some of the highest import quantities at the time of record unit prices. The dip came only after the rupee was sent packing, taking the retail prices to all-time highs – even as the international palm oil prices started to recede.

For the last 12 months, the currency has largely been stable, and palm oil prices have shed 9 percent since July 2023. The import volume has dropped 9 percent year-on-year during 8MFY24 to 1.9 million tons, whereas imports in dollars have been down 32 percent in the same period. Import volume is 10 percent lower than the 10-year monthly moving average monthly of 0.25 million tons.

Of course, the domestic demand is expected to have taken a hit, as the purchasing power eroded like never before in the last 18-20 months. Some are also hinting at the much talked-about crackdown on smuggling of goods has yielded significant results. That may be quite a stretch at this point, as a demand drop of a mere 9 percent – that too from a significantly high base around all-time highs, does not really tell that. Remember that Afghanistan’s official palm oil imports remain negligible to-date. Had there been a sizeable impact from smuggling, the import volumes would have been much lower than 9 percent – which seems a fair number to cater for the loss of domestic demand alone.

The movement at retail level is unique in Pakistan’s historical perspective. Never before have palm oil retail prices seen such a long stretch of bear run. For the past 10 months straight, palm oil retail price has recorded a month-on-month decline – shedding nearly 20 percent. This is easily the steepest fall in palm oil prices since at least 2012. Surely, stable currency and stable transportation costs in the past few months must have helped, in addition to weak international prices.

With both Indonesia and Malaysia expecting to report higher production for 2024 than last year, owing to improved weather and relaxed government policies – there is no imminent upside threat to palm oil supply outlook. Demand is also expected to keep up with supply, as no major buyer has so far shown signs of significant deviation from seasonal buying. Now, if Pakistan can also find a way to improve better controls, imagine the overall benefit to the economy.

edible oil Oil import palm oil prices edible oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Edible oil price: Historic retreat

PTI says economic situation does warrant IMF programme

PM expresses dismay over gas tariff hike

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Track and trace system: PM directs removal of all legal hitches

Pak-Afghan PTA likely to be finalised

Proposed acquisition in Telenor Pakistan: CCP still awaiting crucial info from PTCL

Sales tax evasion of nearly Rs5bn: LTO Karachi registers FIR against corporate entity

OCAC urges govt to dismantle smuggling network

Ban on unions in energy cos: PSI seeks ILO’s intervention

Military custody: SC directs AGP to submit list of 9th May accused

Read more stories