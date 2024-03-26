AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-26

A productive visit to Karachi: Jam holds talks with key economic, trade bodies

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, recently concluded a comprehensive and fruitful visit to Karachi, marking significant engagements with key economic and trade institutions.

The visit commenced with a profound tribute to the Quaid, visiting his Mazar, where Jam laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and offered Fateha.

Addressing media, Khan highlighted the economic challenges, notably the escalating inflation and the intricacies of trade improvement.

He assured that under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, the government is actively devising strategies to navigate these hurdles. Khan emphasized the non-viability of subsidies under the IMF conditions and underscored the necessity of balancing the supply-demand chain.

He also introduced the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Centre (SIFC) to boost the investment climate and mentioned the untapped trade potential with Africa.

TDAP: At the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Mr. Khan engaged with Chief Executive Mr. Zubair Motiwala and other officials. The discussions revolved around TDAP’s promotional endeavors, upcoming trade exhibitions, and international delegations, aiming to bolster Pakistan’s trade landscape.

TCP: The Commerce Minister’s visit to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) involved strategic dialogues with CEO Syed Rafeo Bashir. Topics of discussion included TCP’s income streams, operational challenges, and debt management. Khan proposed a revision of TCP’s operational and financial model, emphasizing real estate management and infrastructure development.

NICL: At the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), CEO Khalid Hamid presented to the minister, the insurance management framework and investment strategies of NICL.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

