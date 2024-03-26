AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-03-26

Gaza: UNSC resolution

Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

Finally, the United Nations Security Council has demanded an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the immediate unconditional release of all hostages after the US abstained from the vote. It may be noted that a US-sponsored “hypocritical spectacle” in relation to Gaza was vetoed by China and Russia a couple of days ago.

Embittered by the failure of its ploy, the US did not veto the resolution which was adopted yesterday; it only abstained. What is more important to note is the fact that the US abstained despite Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threat of cancelling Washington delegation.

Be that as it may, the Security Council resolution also “emphasises the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to and reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip and reiterates its demand for the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale”.

That the human misery in Gaza is profoundly profound is a fact. Nearly 33,000 people, mainly women and children, have been killed by Israel armed forces in Gaza since October 7 last year. Unfortunately, US President Joe Biden encouraged Israel to commit atrocities on the Gazans on an unprecedented scale in the entire history of the Israeli-Arab conflict.

The whole world knows that the creation of Israel in 1948 was immediately followed by Nakba (catastrophe) that befell the Palestinians who were driven out from their ancestral homes and a very large number of them fell victim to ethnic cleansing by the Zionist state then led by country’s founder Ben Gurion.

It is not humanitarian crisis that has been characterizing the situation in Gaza; it is in fact the crisis of humanity in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank, and even the occupied Jerusalem. How ironic and unfortunate it is that the UNSC took so many months to make a formal demand for ceasefire that may or may not ultimately lead to an end to ongoing bloodshed in Gaza.

It is yet to be seen how Israel will be ultimately responding to the UNSC’s directive and the announcement by Hamas that it is ready to enter immediate process of prisoner exchange.

Mubarak Ali Khan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza UNSC Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Gaza: UNSC resolution

PTI says economic situation does warrant IMF programme

PM expresses dismay over gas tariff hike

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Track and trace system: PM directs removal of all legal hitches

Pak-Afghan PTA likely to be finalised

Proposed acquisition in Telenor Pakistan: CCP still awaiting crucial info from PTCL

Sales tax evasion of nearly Rs5bn: LTO Karachi registers FIR against corporate entity

OCAC urges govt to dismantle smuggling network

Ban on unions in energy cos: PSI seeks ILO’s intervention

Military custody: SC directs AGP to submit list of 9th May accused

Read more stories