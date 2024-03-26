KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 353,361 tonnes of cargo comprising 201,321 tonnes of import cargo and 152,040 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 201,321 comprised of 96,007 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 22,468 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 24,769 tonnes of Wheat & 58,077 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 152,040 comprised of 98,671 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,069 tonnes of Cement, 26,950 tonnes of Clinkers, 14,000 tonnes of Talc Lumps & 10,350 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7461 containers comprising of 4312 containers import and 3149 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 859 of 20’s and 1499 of 40’s loaded while 157 of 20’s and 149 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1128 of 20’s and 604 of 40’s loaded containers while 247 of 20’s and 283 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 07 ships, namely Moonbeam, Dm Dragon, Eva Tokyo, Ital Unica, Hansa Europe, CmaCgm Attila & CmaCgm Gemini Berthat Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, Vancover, Cheroute Sky, Grace Bridge, X-Press Cassiopeia, Dm Dragon, Solar Catie, mt Shalamar & Gsl Elizabeth sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Lome-V, MSC Bremen and Al-Wajbah left the Port on today morning while two more ships, Forshun and Bharadwaj are expected to sail on Monday.

A cargo volume of 126,368 tonnes, comprising 86,443 tonnes imports cargo and 39,925 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,820 Containers (1,892 TEUs Imports and 1,929 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 7 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Nimble Nicky, Solar Roma and Shiva & another ship MSC Mundra-VIII scheduled to load/offload Iron Ore, Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, EVTL and QICT on 25th March, while four more ships, Maersk Sentosa, X-Press Bardsey, MSC Maeva and Milaha Ras Laffan with container and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 26th March, 2024.

