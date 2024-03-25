AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Govt to launch local train service in Peshawar

Recorder Report Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said the government has planned to launch a local train service in Peshawar to overcome growing traffic congestion in the city.

This, he disclosed during a meeting with PTI-backed members of provincial assembly and National Assembly belonging from Peshawar district here at the CM House on Sunday.

The meeting aimed to discuss issues and development in provincial metropolis Peshawar.

The meeting focused on a range of issues including healthcare, security, traffic management, infrastructure improvement, provision of clean drinking water, sewerage, and other related concerns affecting the populace of Peshawar.

Chief Minister Gandapur said that Peshawar is everyone’s city, and its development is our top priority. We will strive to make Peshawar once again a city of blossoms.

He further added, “We aim to transition Peshawar’s street lights to solar energy and are considering projects such as running trains to alleviate traffic congestion.

Discussions also highlighted the possibility of engaging private companies to implement a train system based on the BRT model.

The issue of sanitation in Peshawar is grave and will be addressed on a priority basis with sustainable solutions,” assured Gandapur.

He also emphasized the need to overhaul the city’s sanitation system by shifting it underground.

In order to enhance public services, all autonomous institutions of the provincial government will appoint hardworking and professional individuals based on merit, the Chief Minister reiterated.

He made it clear that no political recommendations would be entertained in this process.

He said that local governments will be empowered and strengthened to ensure that people’s issues are resolved at the grassroots level.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to work collectively towards the betterment and prosperity of Peshawar, with a focus on addressing the pressing needs of its residents.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Peshawar KP CM train local train service train service in Peshawar

