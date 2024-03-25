Prices of essential food items in Peshawar remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, vegetables, flour, dates, cooking oil/ghee, beverages, grocery and other special items remained high in the retail market, said in a survey conducted by here on Sunday.

According to the survey, it was revealed that during first 10 days of Ramazan, prices have touched a new peak.

Price of live chicken/meat has increased at Rs 450 per kg against the price of Rs 430 per kg in the previous week, showing an increase of Rs 20 per kg in the retail market, the survey said, adding that a dozen farm eggs were available at Rs 320-340 in the open market.

Similarly, cow meat with bone was sold at Rs 1000 per kg and without bone at Rs 900 per kg against the official fixed rate.

Also, mutton beef was being sold at Rs 2200-2400 per kg against the price of Rs 2200 per kg.

Similarly the survey said prices of vegetables remained skyrocketed in the local market, as buyers have complained the vendors charged them with self-imposed rates as authorities failed to implement the official price-list in the city.

The survey noted ginger was available at Rs 800-1000 per kg from Rs 600-700 per kg in the previous week, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs 800 per kg and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs 600 per kg.

Similarly, it further said once again prices of onions increased as available at Rs 300-350 and Rs 200-250 per kg while tomatoes are being sold at Rs 150 per kg.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs 250-300 per kg, capsicum at Rs 200-250 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs 250 per kg, and curry at Rs 60 per kg, turnip at Rs 50 per kg, eggplant (bringle) at Rs 100 per kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs 80 per kg, Tenda at Rs 150 per kg, lemon was being sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs 150 pe kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs 100-120 per kg, green chilly at Rs 150 per kg, cabbage at Rs 150 per kg, capsicum at Rs 200 per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100 per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs 70 per kg in the retail market.

Likewise, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, good quality (sela) was available at Rs 340 per kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs 320 per kg, while toota rice was available at Rs 180-200 per kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs 540 per kg, dal masoor at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs 260 per kg, moonge at Rs 280 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs 300 per kg, dal Channa at Rs 280 per kg, white lobiya at Rs 450 per kg, red bean at Rs 440 per kg.

Likewise, the survey said the prices of flour have increased in the wholesale and retail markets.

Sugar was being sold at Rs 150 per kg in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

Likewise, price flour remained high in the retail and wholesale market as a 20-kg sac of fine flour was available at Rs 2900 against the price of Rs 2800 while an 80-kg sac was being sold at Rs 13,500 against the price of Rs 13,000 against Rs 12,800 per 80-kg bag in the open market.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained skyrocketed in the local market.

The prices of apples reached Rs 400 per kg, persimmon at Rs 150 per kg and banana at 200 per dozen, guava at Rs 200 per kg, orange at Rs 250 per dozen, kinnow at Rs 200 per dozen, strawberry at Rs 300 perkg, melon at Rs 200 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs 1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

