KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori today visited consulate of Russian Federation and offered his condolence to Consul General Andrey Fedorov over the tragic incident of Moscow.

While recording his sentiments on condolence book kept there, Governor Sindh said that terrorist are enemy of peace as they do not hesitate in killing innocent people for the sake of their nefarious designs. Governor Tessori condemning this brutal act offered his condolences to bereaved family members.