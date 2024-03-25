Street lights in Peshawar to be shifted on solar energy: Gandapur

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the government has planned switch on the street-lights of Peshawar city to solar energy adding they also plan to run a metro-train service to ease traffic congestion in the city.

He was talking to a delegation of Peshawar-based leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which called on him here at Chief Minister’s House the other day and discussed with him issues related public problems in the provincial capital. The highlighted by the delegation include traffic problems, improvement of infrastructure, provision of clean drinking water, sewerage, security issues etc.

The leadership included Arbab Sher Ali, Shandana Gulzar, Meena Khan Afridi, Mohammad Asif, Fazal Elahi, Mohammad Asim Khan, Kamran Bangash, Mehmood Jan and others.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur declared that Peshawar belong to people of the province, saying its development is one of the top priorities of the current provincial government, and result oriented steps would be taken to this effect under a well devised strategy. He said that discussions are underway with a private company to run the train on BOT (Built Operate and Transfer) model. The Chief Minister termed sewerage issue of the city as a serious one, and said that the entire sewerage system will be made underground to solve this problem on a permanent basis.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that in order to improve public services delivery, hardworking and professional people will be appointed on the basis of merit in all autonomous institutions of the provincial government, while local government system will further be improved so that public issues are resolved at local level.

