Prices of essential kitchen items fall

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items especially vegetables and fruits have witnessed a reduction during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price remained stable at Rs6,950 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg. Chicken price went up from Rs15,400 per 40kg to Rs17,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs455 per kg against Rs415 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs740 per kg against Rs700 per kg; egg price went up from Rs7,500 per carton to Rs7,700 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs275 per dozen against Rs270 per dozen. Prices of Ramadan-specific items such as basin and others also witnessed reduction as basin is being sold at Rs220 per kg against Rs275 per kg, traditional drink Jam-e-Shireen at Rs450 per bottle, good quality dates at Rs400 per kg against Rs500 per kg and normal in the range of Rs200-300 per kg.

Wheat flour price remained unchanged as the best quality wheat flour in the wholesale market is available at Rs2,110 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,150 per 15kg bag, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs2,090 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,120 per bag. Mutton and beef prices remained stable as mutton is available at Rs2,000 per kg, boneless beef at Rs1,200 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,000 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; in wholesale market powdered chili and turmeric prices went down from Rs24,000 per 40kg to Rs20,000 per bag but the retailers are charging their own prices as both the items are being sold at Rs800 per kg. Paratha is available at Rs60, roti at Rs25, naan at Rs30 a piece, and a cup of tea at Rs80.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices witnessed no changes as the commodity is being sold at Rs310 per kg, which still is Rs54 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) set price of Rs256 per kg. The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs3,840, while in various parts of the country it is available at Rs5,000-5,500 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs1,175-1,675 per cylinder.

Branded spices such as National, Shan, and others’ prices remained unchanged at Rs130 per pack of 39 grams. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250 and a cooked vegetable plate is Rs250. Rice prices witnessed no changes as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs12,500 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling it at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice is available at Rs10,300 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati rice is available at Rs9,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed an increase as B-grade ghee-cooking oil price jumped by Rs150 per carton from Rs5,850 to Rs6,000 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs390-400 against Rs370-380 per 900 gram pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,600 per 5kg tin against Rs2,480 and cooking oil at Rs2,640 per 5-litre bottle against Rs2,550.

Pulses’ prices witnessed a decline as best quality maash is available at Rs500 per kg against Rs530 per kg, gram pulse at Rs220 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs320 per kg against Rs350 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs360-560 per kg, moong at Rs250 per kg against Rs280 per kg, and masoor at Rs280 per kg against Rs300 per kg.

No changes in packed milk prices were recorded as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack and litre pack at Rs270. Suppliers of fresh milk have increased the milk price from Rs200 per kg to Rs220 per kg and yoghurt price from Rs240 per kg to Rs250 per kg.

Detergents’ and bathing soaps prices remained stable as Safeguard family size pack is available Rs180, Lux at Rs130 per pack; Ariel Surf at Rs670 per kg pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a declining trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market Rs2,700 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs580-600 per kg, local garlic price went down from Rs2,100 to Rs2,000 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs430-500 per kg against Rs450-520 per kg, and China garlic price went down from Rs3,200 per 5kg to Rs2,700 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs620-670 per kg against Rs660-700 per kg.

Potato price remained stable at Rs170-300 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs45-80, tomato prices went down from Rs1,500 per basket to Rs1,250 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs85-120 per kg against Rs120-170 per kg, and onion prices went down from Rs1,000-1350 per 5kg to Rs650-1,000, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs150-300 per kg against Rs225-330 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs1,500 per 5kg to Rs1,300 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs290-320 per kg against Rs340-360 per kg against, various varieties of pumpkin are available in the range of Rs200-800 per 5kg against Rs450-650 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs55-230 per kg against Rs120-170 per kg; tinda price went down from Rs400 to Rs300 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-80 per kg against Rs100-120 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs700 to Rs350 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs80-90 per kg against Rs150-160 per kg; cauliflower price is stable at Rs600, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs140-150, and cabbage price went down from Rs400 per 5kg to Rs350, which in retail is being sold at Rs90-100 per kg against Rs100-120 per kg. Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs1,250-1,450 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs300-350 per kg, green chili price went down from Rs380 per kg to Rs200 per kg, lemon price went down from Rs650 to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs130-150 per kg against Rs150-200 per kg and cucumber price went down from Rs300 per 5kg to Rs200 which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs50-60 per kg against Rs75-80 per kg.

