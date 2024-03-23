Blome calls on Petroleum Division minister

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United States of America Donald Blome informed the Minister for Petroleum Division that a high-level economic dialogue is scheduled to be held in April at Washington where energy-related matters including minerals would take centre stage.

He called on the newly-appointed Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik.

The ambassador extended his congratulations to Dr Malik on assuming the office and expressed high hopes for the transformation of the energy sector.

The federal minister appreciated Ambassador Blome for always extending his support and reaffirmed that together both the countries can achieve the shared energy goals.

Taking the opportunity, both sides discussed in detail the potential areas of cooperation, including technology transfer, investment opportunities, and capacity-building initiatives in the energy sector and regional projects. Ways and means to promote sustainable carbon-friendly footprint, renewables, and green hydrogen were also discussed.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted Pakistan’s commitment towards fostering stronger ties with the United States. The minister apprised the US ambassador regarding Pakistan’s vast potential in the energy sector, particularly in the minerals sector.

