World Water Day: Public cautioned about dangers of unfit tap water

KARACHI: The World Water Day seminar on Friday cautioned the public about health perils from the unfit tap water supplied through underground pipelines to the city residents.

The event, which Alkhidmat Karachi’s WASH Department organized jointly with Bahria University, marked the World Water Day with an awareness walk.

A large number of students, teachers, environmentalists and officials from Alkhidmat Karachi participated with Chief Guest Dr Saqib Ansari, Director Medical Services Alkhidmat Karachi. Speaking on the importance of safe water at the seminar, Dr Saqib explained the hazards of tap water to the human health since the essential utility contains several diseases.

