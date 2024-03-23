AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Cotton market: Mills sideline due to lack of buying interest

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained sluggish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained sluggish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

Cotton cotton market rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

