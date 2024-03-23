Gandapur granted interim bail

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, granted interim bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) vandalism case till April 17.

The ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, while hearing the case, approved Gandapur’s pre-arrest bail application in the FJC vandalism case against the surety bonds of Rs50,000. Gandapur appeared before the court along with his legal team.

During the hearing, Gandapur’s lawyer Raja Zahoor argued that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was named in the First Information Report (FIR), but he had no role as he was not present at the time of the incident, over 50 FIRs have been registered against him. He further told the court that his client was not even allowed to reach the court.

The court, after hearing the arguments, accepted Gandpur’s plea and granted him bail till April 17.

Meanwhile, a local court suspended arrest warrants for Gandapur issued in another case registered at Bani Gala police station.

Gandpaur appeared before senior civil judge Qudratullah hearing the case suspended arrest warrant and adjourned the hearing till April 17.

At the start of the hearing, Gandapur’s counsel Raja Zahoor filed an application seeking suspension of arrest warrants of his client.

He argued before the court that his client did not appear before the court as he was in the election campaign.

Zahoor, the defence counsel filed another petition seeking exemption of his client during the next petition.

The court suspended Gandapur’s arrest warrant and adjourned the case till April 17.

Talking to the media, Gandapur said that when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself is a product of Form 47 then how he can talk with him about rigging in elections? He said that cypher was a conspiracy and still we are standing by our party’s statement. Ambassador Asad Majeed should be summoned and asked if there was no conversation then who sent the cypher, if Donald Lu is telling the truth, then what was in the cypher? he asked.

Gandapur said that if there was no cypher then why was PTI founder Imran Khan awarded the sentence.

To a question, he said that PTI founder Imran Khan will not make a deal, however, he [Khan] always said that he is ready for talks for the better future of the country.

In response to another question, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister said that they are making efforts to solve the problems of the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the federal government has the funds, as it is the right of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

