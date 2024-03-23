AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Mar 22, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        21-Mar-24      20-Mar-24      19-Mar-24      18-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104404        0.10466       0.104572       0.104328
Euro                             0.819834        0.81708       0.817147       0.817949
Japanese yen                    0.0049835                     0.0050459      0.0050316
U.K. pound                       0.957087       0.956437       0.955596       0.957065
U.S. dollar                      0.751659       0.753486       0.752853       0.750963
Algerian dinar                  0.0056009      0.0056009      0.0055939      0.0055869
Australian dollar                0.497899       0.491725       0.491538       0.493082
Botswana pula                   0.0553221      0.0550045       0.054883      0.0551207
Brazilian real                   0.150933       0.150354       0.149536       0.149839
Brunei dollar                    0.562156       0.561256       0.561789       0.561132
Canadian dollar                                 0.554343       0.554585
Chilean peso                    0.0007702      0.0007832      0.0007966      0.0007977
Czech koruna                    0.0324621      0.0323176      0.0323404      0.0324488
Danish krone                     0.109929       0.109569       0.109579       0.109684
Indian rupee                    0.0090419       0.009067      0.0090771      0.0090578
Israeli New Shekel               0.208562       0.204696       0.205249       0.205687
Korean won                      0.0005615      0.0005629      0.0005648      0.0005653
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.4484        2.45275        2.45069        2.44534
Malaysian ringgit                0.159859       0.158963       0.159233        0.15922
Mauritian rupee                  0.016241      0.0162527      0.0163002      0.0162429
Mexican peso                     0.044843      0.0449601      0.0446736
New Zealand dollar               0.457723       0.455633       0.457283       0.456923
Norwegian krone                                0.0704529      0.0707781
Omani rial                         1.9549        1.95965        1.95801        1.95309
Peruvian sol                     0.204197       0.203584       0.203568
Philippine peso                 0.0134165      0.0135087      0.0135371      0.0135189
Polish zloty                     0.190626       0.188867       0.188846       0.189983
Qatari riyal                                                   0.206309
Russian ruble                   0.0081747      0.0081294      0.0081633      0.0081642
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200442        0.20093       0.200761       0.200257
Singapore dollar                 0.562156       0.561256       0.561789       0.561132
South African rand              0.0397572      0.0395936       0.040004
Swedish krona                   0.0721399      0.0719292      0.0720172      0.0722712
Swiss franc                      0.841535       0.846043       0.848285        0.85095
Thai baht                       0.0209003      0.0208768      0.0208923       0.020885
Trinidadian dollar               0.111336       0.111709        0.11125
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204672        0.20517       0.204997       0.204483
Uruguayan peso                  0.0197791      0.0195551      0.0195619
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

