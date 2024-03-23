WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 22, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Mar-24 20-Mar-24 19-Mar-24 18-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104404 0.10466 0.104572 0.104328 Euro 0.819834 0.81708 0.817147 0.817949 Japanese yen 0.0049835 0.0050459 0.0050316 U.K. pound 0.957087 0.956437 0.955596 0.957065 U.S. dollar 0.751659 0.753486 0.752853 0.750963 Algerian dinar 0.0056009 0.0056009 0.0055939 0.0055869 Australian dollar 0.497899 0.491725 0.491538 0.493082 Botswana pula 0.0553221 0.0550045 0.054883 0.0551207 Brazilian real 0.150933 0.150354 0.149536 0.149839 Brunei dollar 0.562156 0.561256 0.561789 0.561132 Canadian dollar 0.554343 0.554585 Chilean peso 0.0007702 0.0007832 0.0007966 0.0007977 Czech koruna 0.0324621 0.0323176 0.0323404 0.0324488 Danish krone 0.109929 0.109569 0.109579 0.109684 Indian rupee 0.0090419 0.009067 0.0090771 0.0090578 Israeli New Shekel 0.208562 0.204696 0.205249 0.205687 Korean won 0.0005615 0.0005629 0.0005648 0.0005653 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4484 2.45275 2.45069 2.44534 Malaysian ringgit 0.159859 0.158963 0.159233 0.15922 Mauritian rupee 0.016241 0.0162527 0.0163002 0.0162429 Mexican peso 0.044843 0.0449601 0.0446736 New Zealand dollar 0.457723 0.455633 0.457283 0.456923 Norwegian krone 0.0704529 0.0707781 Omani rial 1.9549 1.95965 1.95801 1.95309 Peruvian sol 0.204197 0.203584 0.203568 Philippine peso 0.0134165 0.0135087 0.0135371 0.0135189 Polish zloty 0.190626 0.188867 0.188846 0.189983 Qatari riyal 0.206309 Russian ruble 0.0081747 0.0081294 0.0081633 0.0081642 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200442 0.20093 0.200761 0.200257 Singapore dollar 0.562156 0.561256 0.561789 0.561132 South African rand 0.0397572 0.0395936 0.040004 Swedish krona 0.0721399 0.0719292 0.0720172 0.0722712 Swiss franc 0.841535 0.846043 0.848285 0.85095 Thai baht 0.0209003 0.0208768 0.0208923 0.020885 Trinidadian dollar 0.111336 0.111709 0.11125 U.A.E. dirham 0.204672 0.20517 0.204997 0.204483 Uruguayan peso 0.0197791 0.0195551 0.0195619 ======================================================================================

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

