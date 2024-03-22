AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil posts 2% weekly fall on consolidation after recent uptick

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2024 04:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday to mark its first weekly loss in five as it consolidated after a recent bullish episode, while lower edible and crude oil prices added to the decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ticked down 62 ringgit, or 1.46% to 4,187 ringgit ($884.27) a metric ton at closing, the lowest close since March 13.

The contract lost 2.33% this week, its first weekly decline since Feb. 23.

The market is in a “consolidation mode” after a general uptick in prices since early March, which was “basically premised on supply constraints both in Malaysia and Indonesia”, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

While a gradual increase in palm production is anticipated moving forward, expectations of higher Indonesian tax and levy in April will likely keep prices supportive, Supramaniam added.

Palm oil rebounds on strong exports

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract decreased 1.06%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.19%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices sank on the possibility of a nearing ceasefire in Gaza, which could ease geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, and as a stronger U.S. dollar and faltering U.S. gasoline demand weighed.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.47% against the dollar.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil posts 2% weekly fall on consolidation after recent uptick

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire with uncertain outcome

KSE-100 extends losses amid selling pressure

PM Shehbaz invites Barrick Gold to invest in other mineral projects in Balochistan

In Brussels, Foreign Minister Dar urges ‘aggressive financing’ for nuclear energy projects

Bank AL Habib, Allied Bank receive central bank’s nod to commence operations of EC

Gold retreats, falls Rs4,200 per tola in Pakistan

Fatima Fertilizer’s profit jumps 56% in 2023

Oil steady as Gaza ceasefire talks gain traction

Two soldiers martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

Read more stories