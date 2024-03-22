PFA discards 880kg stale meat

LAHORE: The meat safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed Rs90,000 fine on nine Food Business Operators (FBOs) and discarded stale meat and sick chickens weighing 880kg during inspection on Thursday.

PFA Director General Asim Javaid said that the PFA’s enforcement team has caught a vehicle loaded with sick chicken that was brought to Tollinton Market for meat processing. However, the PFA ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action, he said.

He said most of the broiler chickens were found to be suffering from various diseases including flu and Marek’s disease.

He said the PFA watchdog teams took action against meat shops and imposed hefty fines for storing expired and substandard meat in freezers, poor cleanliness arrangements and an abundance of insects in the shop.

