AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-22

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes weapons

INP Published 22 Mar, 2024 04:57am

GWADAR: Pakistan Coast Guards unearthed a cache of concealed weapons and vehicles in Gwadar. According to a spokesman on Thursday, acting on intelligence from confidential sources, Pakistan Coast Guards launched a search operation in the Sarbandar area of Gwadar.

During the operation, 36 Glock pistols hidden in two sacks were seized from the possession of a suspect. Further searches of nearby residences led to the discovery of two motorcycles, two cars, and a double-barreled shotgun. Six individuals suspected of involvement in arms smuggling were apprehended during the operation.

Following the seizure of weapons, vehicles, and suspects, Pakistan Coast Guards initiated legal proceedings. In addition to this operation, Pakistan Coast Guards conducted an anti-trawling operation in the sea near Jiwani. After a two-hour pursuit, a fishing trawler was seized and brought to the Jiwani jetty.

The spokesman emphasized that Pakistan Coast Guards remain vigilant in preventing drug and smuggling activities.

weapons Gwadar Pakistan Coast Guards

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes weapons

Jul-Feb 2023-24: $6.678bn borrowed from multiple sources

IMF agreement implementation: PD revises gas supply priorities

MYT components and other adjustments: Six Discos seek Rs5 raise in tariff

ADB official, Aurangzeb discuss collaboration

‘Election irregularities’: Pakistan expresses desire to address ‘misunderstandings’

World Bank may approve $150m for two projects today

Forex reserves rise by $239m

Fiscal deficit: OICCI submits proposals to Aurangzeb

Today MoF going to embark upon budgetary works

Power, gas theft: FIA asked to launch ‘massive’ crackdown

Read more stories