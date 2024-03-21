AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkiye’s central bank hikes interest rate to 50%

AFP Published 21 Mar, 2024 06:31pm

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s central bank hiked its key interest rate on Thursday, resuming its tightening cycle as one of the world’s highest inflation rates rose again last month.

The bank’s monetary policy committee decided to raise the policy rate from 45 percent to 50 percent, with a statement citing “the deterioration in the inflation outlook”.

The central bank had declared that its hike in January would be its last as the level was sufficient to start easing the cost of living crisis.

But annual inflation rose again in February, reaching 67.1 percent.

The bank had kept its interest rate unchanged in February after having raised it from 8.5 percent to 45 percent since June.

Turkiye central bank net reserves dropped some $1.2bn last week, bankers say

The central bank said Thursday that its “monetary policy stance will be tightened in case a significant and persistent deterioration in inflation is foreseen”.

Economists say pressure on Turkish policymakers is building ahead of local elections on March 31 as capital inflows have slowed and foreign exchange reserves are falling again.

Inflation is a thorn in the side of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the run up to the elections as his ruling AKP party is seeking to win back control of major cities especially Istanbul, currently held by the main opposition party.

In a public rally in western Turkiye on Wednesday, Erdogan admitted that high inflation was a challenge for the government. “Today we are tested by the high cost of living and as a result the loss of welfare of our people with fixed income,” he said.

But he assured that as inflation went down, employees and pensioners would benefit from the positive outlook in economy. “We will overcome all these,” he said.

Turkiye Turkiye's central bank

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye’s central bank hikes interest rate to 50%

We do not want armed conflict with Afghanistan: defence minister

Rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Authorities initiate countrywide crackdown against electricity, gas theft

US diplomat Donald Lu urges Pakistan to probe election, possibly re-run some votes

Concerns raised during US Congressional hearing reflect misunderstanding of domestic situation: FO

KSE-100 retreats as profit-taking kicks in at 66,000 level

Govt to take tough economic measures to steer country out of crisis: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola jumps substantial Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Gul Ahmed says will install a 17.1MW rooftop solar plant

Oil broadly steady after surprise US crude stock drop

Read more stories