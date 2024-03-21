AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
Mar 21, 2024
MBS, Munir discuss a raft of challenges

NNI Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

JEDDAH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has called on Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman in Jeddah and discussed a raft of issues including expanding defence cooperation and strategic relationship between the two brotherly countries.

According to Saudi official media, issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations, and regional and global issues were also pondered over during the meeting.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf al-Maliki were also present at the meeting between General Asim Munir and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

According to Saudi news agency SPA, during the significant meeting His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz welcomed General Asim Munir. The parleys focused on enhancing military cooperation and exploring mutual interests between the two nations.

This high-profile meeting underscored the deep-rooted ties and strategic partnership that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have cultivated over the years.

The gathering was marked by the presence of notable figures from both countries, highlighting the importance of this event. From the Saudi side, attendees included Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Dr Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, the Minister of State and National Security Advisor, Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan, the Chief of General Intelligence, and Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, the Chief of the General Staff.

Representing Pakistan were Ambassador Ahmed Farooq, Major General Mohammed Jawad Tariq, Secretary to the Pakistan Army Chief and Brig Muhammad Asim, the Military Attaché at the Embassy of Pakistan in the Kingdom.

The participation of such high-ranking officials from both sides signifies the meeting’s strategic importance and its potential impact on future military collaboration.

The discussions aimed at further strengthening the military bonds between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, reflecting their shared commitment to regional stability and security. This meeting is a testament to the ongoing efforts by both nations to work closely on matters of mutual interest and concern.

The engagement between Prince Mohammed bin Salman and General Asim Munir not only highlights the existing strong military ties but also sets a positive trajectory for future cooperation. As Saudi Arabia and Pakistan continue to navigate complex regional challenges, their partnership remains crucial for ensuring peace and security in the region, said the Saudi media outlets.

