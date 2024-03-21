KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR25.910 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,317.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.040 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.288 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.833 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.984 billion), Silver (PKR 1.974 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.820 billion), SP 500 (PKR 657.465 million), DJ (PKR 646.591 million), Natural Gas (PKR 193.265 million),Copper (PKR 185.438 million), Japan Equity (PKR 154.689 million),Brent (PKR 74.998 million)and Palladium (PKR 56.645 million).In Agricultural commodities,32lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 76.352 million were traded.

