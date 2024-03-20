AIRLINK 64.22 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.45%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-13.7%)
CNERGY 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
DFML 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.23%)
DGKC 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.25%)
FCCL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.94%)
GGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HBL 108.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
HUBC 117.83 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
KOSM 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.67%)
MLCF 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.42%)
OGDC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.57%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.57%)
PPL 111.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.56%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
SSGC 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
TELE 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 72.44 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.6%)
UNITY 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 6,789 Increased By 38.4 (0.57%)
BR30 22,779 Increased By 132 (0.58%)
KSE100 65,933 Increased By 430.1 (0.66%)
KSE30 21,839 Increased By 117.6 (0.54%)
Indian bond yields seen steady as traders await Fed decision

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 10:23am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to trade little changed early on Wednesday, as investors await the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later in the day.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to trade in a 7.06%-7.11% range, following its previous close of 7.0981% on Tuesday, a trader with a private bank said.

“We are unlikely to see any major activity today, as all eyes are focused on the language and the guidance from the Fed, especially the updated dot plot,” the trader said.

The Fed is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision after Indian market hours, on the back of data which highlighted resilience and elevated inflationary pressures in the world’s largest economy.

While no rate action is expected, traders keenly await guidance on the timing and magnitude of rate cuts in 2024, with many fearing that policymakers may reduce their expectations to two rate cuts from three.

The odds of a cut in June have eased below 60% from around 70% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

US Treasury yields stayed elevated, with the 10-year yield hovering around 4.30% handle. Meanwhile, the consistent rise in oil prices is negative for Indian bonds, as elevated commodity prices could seep into domestic retail inflation.

Rising US yields, record state debt sale to nudge Indian bond yields up

The Reserve Bank of India has hinted it would consider rate cuts only once retail inflation eases closer to 4% target on a sustainable basis.

The upside in bond yields is expected to be capped as state-run banks have turned buyers in the secondary market, traders said.

