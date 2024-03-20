AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-20

Copper falls as dollar rises

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

LONDON: Copper prices fell in London on Tuesday as investors locked in profits from the metal’s recent rally and the dollar rose ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision on rates. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 1.2% to $8,978 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading.

Copper hit $9,164.5, its 11-month high, in the previous session buoyed by China’s above-consensus industrial production data and fund buying. Its 7%-growth over the last month has seen it breaking above all its major technical moving averages.

“The decline today is mostly profit taking and the dollar index strength,” said Amelia Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International. The US currency index was trading near its highest level since the start of March, making dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

“Elevated rates and a stronger dollar have been a drag on industrial metals over the past two years,” said ING commodities analyst Ewa Manthey. “The focus this week will be on the Fed meeting for more clues on the central bank’s monetary policy.”

Also weighing on sentiment was the demand outlook for copper, used in power and construction, in top consumer China. “After recent price rallies, some of copper wire companies in China prefer delaying their purchases. They would de-stock for the time being and wait for a retreat in copper prices,” Xiao Fu said.

Among other base metals, tin and nickel took a hit after a supply disruption in major producer Indonesia showed signs of easing as the top tin miner there resumed exports. LME tin dropped 2.8% to $27,900 and nickel fell 1.1% to $17,680 in official activity.

So far this year, Indonesia has issued mining quotas for around 70% of the country’s 2024 nickel ore production estimate. It also provided some quotas for tin ore, copper ore and bauxite, a raw material for aluminium production. LME aluminium fell 1.0% to $2,254 a ton, zinc fell 1.0% to $2,507 and lead eased 0.1% to $2,087.5.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper falls as dollar rises

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

RDA fetches $141m inflows in Feb

Feb C/A posts $128m surplus

IMF-Govt talks conclude

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

Read more stories