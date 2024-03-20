AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Gold loses footing as US dollar bumps higher

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

Gold prices retreated on Tuesday, hurt by a strengthening US dollar, while investors geared up for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate stance from Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the conclusion of the central bank’s policy meeting on Wednesday.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,151.69 per ounce as of 10:15 a.m. EDT (1415 GMT), hovering near its lowest levels in a week hit on Monday. US gold futures eased 0.4% to $2,154.60.

The dollar gained 0.5% and hit a more than two-week high, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers. Gold is seeing “some exhaustion to the upside as the positions moved swiftly over the past week or two and now it’s taking a bit of a breather as the Fed pricing comes off a bit,” said Ryan McKay, commodity strategist at TD Securities. “For now we’re not expecting a rally anytime soon. But at the same time, we’re not expecting a big sell off either because the physical markets remain strong and positioning is still fairly bullish.” Gold prices hit a record peak of $2,194.99 per ounce on March 8, but prices dipped nearly 1% last week after the release of hotter-than-expected February US consumer prices and producer prices reduced hopes of early Fed rate cuts due to the threat of persistent inflation.

Higher inflation prompts the Fed to keep interest rates elevated, weighing on non-yielding gold. Although the Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, the market is awaiting comments from Powell on updated interest rate projections due on the same day.

Jerome Powell Gold Spot

