Pervaiz Elahi’s indictment adjourned, again

LAHORE: A special court for anti-corruption and an accountability court on Tuesday delayed again the indictment of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi in two corruption cases till April 04 as he fell in the washroom of his cell and suffered a minor injury.

The special court also issued notice to the prosecution on the bail petition of Elahi in the case.

Earlier, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to the CM, and other suspects were produced before the court.

Deputy Superintendent of Adiala jail submitted a medical report before the special anti-corruption and accountability courts saying Pervaiz Elahi fell in the washroom of his cell on March 17 and suffered a minor injury.

He said the jail’s doctors advised the former chief minister against travel for two weeks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024