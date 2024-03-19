AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade; Fed meet in focus

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 03:06pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance in early trade on Tuesday, amid volatile oil prices and as investors awaited outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting.

The Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday, with the market’s attention on policymakers’ updated economic and interest rate projections and comments from Chair Jerome Powell.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any monetary policy change in the US is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The Qatari benchmark index was up 0.3%, supported by gains in almost all sectors with Qatar Navigation rising 1.5% and Dukhan Bank gaining 1.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index inched up 0.1%, helped by a 0.9% gain in Multiply Group and 0.6% rise in First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was down 0.1%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties slipping 0.6% and Tecom Group falling 1.1%.

Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index retreated 0.1%, weighed down by losses in industry, materials, real estate and finance.

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s largest lender, dropped 0.9% while Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, shed 0.4%.

However, Leejam Sports Co surged 7.1%, the sharpest intraday gain in more than four months.

The operator of fitness centers in the MENA region reported a nearly 23% rise in fourth quarter net profit.

Oil price - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - dipped on Tuesday after reaching four-month highs in the previous session, with Brent trading at $86.79 a barrel by 0753 GMT.

Gulf stockmarkets

