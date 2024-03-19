AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

DUBAI: Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Monday, as a rise in oil prices and stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data lifted investor sentiment.

China’s factory output and retail sales in the January-February period beat expectations, data showed on Monday, marking a solid start to 2024 and offering some relief to policymakers.

In Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank rose 1.4% while E7 and National Marine Dredging gained 4.6% and 1.5% respectively.

“ADX was driven by gains in commodities that gained momentum for G7 Group and NMDC that relies on energy & construction,” said Mazen Salhab, chief market strategist MENA at BDSwiss.

“We think that the markets’ behaviour reflects the ongoing trust in Abu Dhabi’s ambitious plan to lure more wealthy people and permanent-residence investors”.

The Qatari benchmark index was up 0.3%, with Qatar Gas Transport rising 2% and Industries Qatar gaining 0.5%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets- climbed with Brent up 0.5% at $85.8 a barrel by 0740 GMT.

