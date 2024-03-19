AIRLINK 63.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.01%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
DGKC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.75%)
FCCL 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.26%)
FFBL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 108.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.37%)
HUBC 116.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
MLCF 36.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.36%)
OGDC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
PPL 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.59%)
PRL 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
TELE 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.13%)
TPLP 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 71.34 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.48%)
UNITY 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,732 Increased By 34 (0.51%)
BR30 22,615 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.01%)
KSE100 65,323 Increased By 432.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,671 Increased By 135.3 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields flattish before state debt auction

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 10:47am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged after moving higher in early session on Tuesday as traders brace for a record supply of debt from states, while elevated US Treasury yields continued to hurt sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0812%, as of 10:05 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0871%.

Earlier in the day, the yield rose to 7.0981%, highest since February 20. “State debt auction cutoffs hold the key for now,” a trader with a private bank said.

“Having said that any move toward 4.35% in 10-year US yields, could push local bond yields further up.”

Indian states aim to raise a record 502.06 billion rupees ($6.05 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, with the supply around 80% higher than the scheduled amount.

The auction comes at a time when many investors are closing their investment targets for the financial year, and may lead to an upward pressure on the yield curve, traders said.

US bond yields continue to remain elevated, with the 10-year yield posting its sixth straight rise on Monday as traders worry about the timing and extent of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year US yield has gained 25 basis points over the past six sessions, while the Fed’s policy decision is due on Wednesday.

Traders will keep a close eye on guidance related to the Fed’s interest rate path as well as the updated “dot plot” projection of rates, at a time when indications of a robust economy and elevated inflationary pressures have led to worries about fewer rate cuts this year.

The Fed has showcased it expects three rate cuts in 2024 at the end of its December meeting, and some traders fear it falling to two.

Rising US yields, record state debt sale to nudge Indian bond yields up

Meanwhile, the Indian bond market was not reacting to the Bank of Japan ending eight years of negative interest rates and other remnants of its unorthodox policy, making a historic shift away from a focus of reflating growth with decades of massive monetary stimulus.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields flattish before state debt auction

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginal ground against US dollar

Stocks stage comeback, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Senior PIA official confident EASA will lift ban this year

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Read more stories