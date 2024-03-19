Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought a positive adjustment of Rs5 per unit in Discos’ tariffs for February 2024 to impose an additional financial burden of Rs65 billion.

The National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on March 28, 2024, on the CPPA-G’s request for adjustment in Discos’ tariffs. According to the data submitted to Nepra, in February 2024, hydel generation was 1,766 GWh constituting 24.77 per cent of the total generation.

The power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 994 GWh in February 2024 which was 13.94 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs14.1867 per unit, whereas, 135 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs20.02194 per unit (1.89 per cent). Generation from HSD and RFO was zero.

Nepra approves multi-year tariffs for three Discos

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 787 GWh (11.04 per cent) at Rs12.3794 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 1,450 GWh (20.33 per cent of total generation) at Rs22.0262 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,660 GWh at Rs1.3213 per unit (23.29 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 26 GWh at Rs27.1968 per unit. Power generation from baggasse recorded at 101 GWh price calculated at Rs5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 128 GWh, 1.53 per cent of total generation and solar at 48 GWh, 0.58 per cent of total generation in January 2024. Generation from wind was 108 GWH, solar 90 GWH and NEO adjustment 14 GWH.

The total energy generated was recorded at 8,314 GWh, at a basket price of Rs13,7885 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs114.634 billion.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity generated was 7,130 GWH with a total cost of Rs61.996 at a rate of Rs8.6950 per unit in February 2024. The CPPA-G has also sought the previous adjustment of Rs3.910 billion.

The net delivered to Discos was recorded at 6,876 GWH at a rate of Rs9.4254. The CPPA-G argued that since reference fuel charges for February 2024 were Rs4.4337 per unit while actual fuel changes of Rs9.4254, hence, a positive adjustment of Rs4.917 per unit be granted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024