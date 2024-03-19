AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-19

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

Sohail Sarfraz Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

ISLAMABAD: In order to effectively address the issue of misinvoicing at the import stage, Directorate of Valuation, Karachi has implemented LIVE (Linking International Values) System to cross-check declared values with latest price data of different commodities.

Sources told Business Recorder that the LIVE would provide current price data of different commodities and goods from reputed international publications, enabling Assessing Officers to cross-check declared values and to re-assess in case of variations.

To this effect, another publication, ie, BOPP Sealing Tape - Global Market Insights and Sales Trends 2024, issued by QY Research regarding Colourless BOPP Packing Tape has been retrieved and made the basis for determination of Customs values of Colourless BOPP Packing Tape in Jumbo Rolls.

New customs’ values for different paper items fixed

In order to confirm the veracity of claims of both the importers and the local manufacturer regarding the value of this item, the directorate sourced relevant industry Report from the internationally accredited Database/Source, ie, QY Research.

As per this report, the two largest manufacturers of the said goods are M/s Fujian Youyi Group, China and M/s Yongguan Adhesive Products, China, which are also the largest suppliers of BOPP Colourless Tape in Jumbo Rolls to Pakistan.

Furthermore, prices of major raw materials for manufacturing of Colourless BOPP Tape, ie, BOPP Film and Butyl Acrylate have been obtained and processing cost is learnt to get a fair idea of manufacturing cost of BOPP Transparent Tapes, which reveals the current prices of the major raw materials as well as the manufacturing cost structure of the said goods in the following ratio: Raw materials (82%), manufacturing expenses (13%) and labour cost (5%).

Moreover, freight values from China to Pakistan at the time of issuance of previous Valuation Ruling and Exchange rate fluctuations from US$ to Pak rupee have been duly considered for issuance of fresh Valuation Ruling. The above said research report had played a crucial role in understanding the dynamics of the abovesaid industry and value determination of the said item, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs FBR commodities Directorate General of Customs Valuation goods Customs Valuation Karachi

Comments

200 characters

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories