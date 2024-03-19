AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
IK’s murder attempt bail plea: LHC seeks prosecutor's response

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought reply from the prosecutor in a bail application of Naveed Bashir, accused of murder attempt of PTI’s former chairman Imran Khan.

The applicant’s counsel contended that police had no direct evidence against his client. He said all the other accused in the case have secured bails but the applicant is behind the bar for the last one and half year. He said the police neither completed the investigation nor submit the case challan before the court. He, therefore, asked the court to allow bail to the accused.

The court after hearing the counsel at length sought reply from the prosecutor and adjourned the proceedings for fortnight.

