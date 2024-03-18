AIRLINK 62.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
DGKC 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.01%)
FCCL 17.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
FFBL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 109.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-3.91%)
HUBC 117.10 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.84%)
KOSM 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.83%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PAEL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.14%)
SNGP 63.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.54%)
SSGC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.03%)
TELE 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TRG 69.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.65%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,707 Increased By 27.2 (0.41%)
BR30 22,607 Increased By 23.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 65,032 Increased By 215.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 21,606 Increased By 48.8 (0.23%)
Business & Finance

Singapore’s Feb exports down 0.1% y/y, below forecast

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 10:49am

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports fell unexpectedly by 0.1% in February from the same month a year earlier, slowing during the Lunar New Year period, official data showed on Monday.

Last month’s decline compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 4.7% growth in February and 16.7% growth seen for January.

Singapore had previously estimated growth of 16.8% in January.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, non-oil domestic exports dropped 4.8% versus analysts’ estimate of a drop of 0.4%.

Enterprise Singapore in a statement said exports declined “mainly due to non-electronics like food preparations, speciality chemicals and electrical circuit apparatus”.

Export refinance: tough times bring efficiency gain

Meanwhile, electronics grew and the largest contributing markets to growth were Hong Kong, the United States and Indonesia, it said.

February’s non-oil domestic exports were valued at S$14.2 billion ($10.61 billion) on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Singapore Exports

