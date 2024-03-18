AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
PMD forecasts dry weather

APP Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While partly cloudy weather is expected in northern parts of the country.

Dust raising/gusty winds are likely in southern districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while cold in upper areas. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -07 C Kalam -05, Astor -02, Skardu and Gupis -01C.

