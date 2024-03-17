NTDC acquires 2553 acres land for 600MW solar project in Muzaffargarh

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully acquired and taken possession of 2553 acres, six kanals and nine marla land for construction of 600 MW solar power project in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of District Muzaffargarh.

The NTDC Land Acquisition Collector announced award of the said land under Section-11 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894 on March 16, 2024, in the presence of Director General (Land) NTDC, Chief Engineer Project Delivery (North) NTDC Lahore and others at the proposed site of the solar power project.

The 600 MW solar power project will help to lessen reliance on expensive fuel-based power generation as per the decision of the government of Pakistan (GoP). The NTDC is also in the process of acquiring land for two other solar power projects in district Layyah (1200 MW) and district Jhang (600 MW). The addition of 2400 MW solar power to the system by constructing these projects will help to meet the energy demand and increase the share of solar energy in the thermal-dominant energy mix.

