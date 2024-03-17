AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Crown Prince MBS greets PM Shehbaz

Recorder Report Published 17 Mar, 2024 02:49am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a congratulatory telephone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia earlier today.

The Crown Prince congratulated the Prime Minister on his re-election. The Prime Minister thanked Crown Prince for the telephone call as well as the warm message of greetings he had sent after the Prime Minister had assumed office.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his sincerest wishes and prayers for the health and well-being of the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz. He said the people of Pakistan had great love and respect for them.

He also wished a blessed month of Ramazan to the Saudi leadership as well as the Saudi people and prayed that this holy month would bring peace and prosperity to Muslims all over the world.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan was proud of its historic, deep-rooted and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and the two countries had always stood together through thick and thin. He lauded Saudi Arabia for its unwavering commitment and support to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience and said the people of Pakistan were waiting to accord a very warm welcome to him.

The Crown Prince thanked the Prime Minister for his kind sentiments. He said both countries enjoyed close brotherly relations and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for Pakistan.

