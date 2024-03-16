AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
PAD establishes 51 fair price shops across Punjab

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) has established 51 fair price shops across the province where 13 types of fruits, vegetables and other commodities of daily needs are being sold at 25 per cent lower rate than the open market.

This was disclosed by the Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo during his visit to different fair price shops established at Model Bazar Wahdat Road and Sabza Zar on the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking on this occasion, the Secretary agriculture said that all these fair price shops were working from 9 am till 5 pm offering fresh vegetables, fruits, dal chana and besan in abundance. He further said that there was no compromise on the quality of the items available at these fair price shops. During his visit, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab issued orders to increase the number of ladies counters and provide them essential items in packets to reduce the rush.

During his visit Director Agricultural Information, Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon and other officers accompanied him.

