AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-16

IHC directs trial court to hear Toor’s bail plea

Terence J Sigamony Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Friday, directed the trial court to hear journalist Asad Ali Toor’s bail petition on Saturday (today) in a case registered against him for allegedly running a “malicious campaign” against the judiciary.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of the petition filed by Toor through her counsel Imaan Zainab Mazari.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC chief justice wrote in his written order that the record shows that the petitioner had moved bail application before the trial court in which the matter apparently has been adjourned for 18.03.2024, however, the counsel for the petitioner expressed urgency in the matter pursuant to certain observations made by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Sou Moto Case No4/2021, vide order dated 11.03.2024.

He observed, “Since bail application of the Petitioner is pending before the Trial Court, the office objection as to the maintainability of the instant writ petition is correct and hence is sustained along with other objections; however, keeping in view the urgency expressed by the learned counsel for the petitioner, trial Court is directed to hear the bail application of the petitioner on 16.03.2024. In this regard, the FIA/State is issued notice and is directed to appear before the Trial Court on 16.03.2024.”

According to the FIR (First Information Report), Toor was booked under Sections 9, 10 and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which deal with the offences of glorification of an offence, cyber terrorism and cyber-stalking.

The FIR stated that Toor “built a false narrative” and publicly launched a “malicious/ obnoxious and explicit campaign” against “civil servants/ government officials and state institutions”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC trial court Asad Ali Toor

Comments

200 characters

IHC directs trial court to hear Toor’s bail plea

PM directs Ministry to explore possibility of Panda Bonds

Talks with IMF going on positively: Tarar

Important reform priorities of govt: Aurangzeb speaks to EU ambassador

Extending lifespan of 7 ordinances: Legislating in a hurry?

RfPs of RE projects sans benchmark tariff: Nepra allows KEL to conduct bidding

Two power plants: PD shares with PC issues hindering sell-off process

Nepra approves multi-year tariffs for three Discos

Airports’ outsourcing: Bid submission timeline extended till May 15th

No IAEA delegation visiting Pakistan: FO

FBR’s applications rejected: IHC asserts its jurisdiction

Read more stories