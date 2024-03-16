UAE foreign minister, Dar speak over the phone

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan telephoned Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to congratulate him and also discussed the sustained momentum of multi-tiered cooperation between the two countries.

“Delighted to receive a congratulatory telephone call from my dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” Dar said in a post on the social media platform, X, on Friday.

He said that they discussed the sustained momentum of our multi-tiered cooperation.

“I look forward to working closely with His Highness in transforming the bilateral relations with the UAE into a mutually beneficial economic partnership,” he further stated.

