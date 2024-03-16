LHC allows markets to remain open until midnight

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday allowed markets to remain open until midnight from Monday to Friday during Ramzan.

The court hearing environment-related petitions ordered that markets can remain open until 12:00 at night during working days and 1:00 am on Saturdays and Sundays during the fasting month of Ramzan.

The court also observed that the biggest cause of pollution in Lahore was vehicle emissions and directed the DG of Environment Protection Department to submit report on this matter till March 22.

The court also directed the Punjab Highway Authority to utilise rainwater for consumption. The court observed that the government should consider providing extra facilities to restaurants working with proper parking spaces and water recycling systems. The court also stressed the need for continuous measures of cleanliness at Tollinton Market and handling the issue of dead poultry.

