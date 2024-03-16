Karachi Gateway Terminal to invest $75m in first two years

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL) aims to invest USD 75 million in the first two years, including upfront fees, prepayments and investments in superstructure and equipment.

Talking about the role of port infrastructure in facilitating trade, experts told a group of journalists here on Friday that Karachi Port and Port Qasim handle the majority of the nation’s maritime trade, enabling the import and export of goods to and from various destinations.

Several terminal companies operate within Karachi Port, each playing a distinct role in facilitating the flow of goods and enhancing port efficiency. Notable players include Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL), South Asia Pakistan Terminals (SAPT), and Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT). These companies have equipped the terminals at the port with state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced handling technologies, and efficient logistics systems.

In addition to operating the container terminal at berths 6-10 across 800 meters under a 50-year concession, KGTL also operates the bulk and general cargo terminal at berths 11-17 across 1500 meters alongside the East Wharf of Karachi Port.

The company aims to invest USD 75 million in the first two years, including upfront fees, prepayments and investments in superstructure and equipment. This will be followed by an additional investment of USD 100 million within five years which will be used to increase efficiency and capacity by 75%, enabling the terminal to handle up to 14 million tonnes per annum from its current capacity which is 8 million tonnes per annum.

To minimize cargo losses, advanced security measures have been employed to ensure a secure operating environment within the port. Additional improvements include the establishment of a dedicated truck holding area, the digitization of truck-in and truck-out procedures, precise truck labeling for loading bay assignment, and the installation of weighbridges. These initiatives have optimized port operations, facilitating smoother and more rapid movement of goods within the terminal, thereby expediting trade processes.

They informed that the KGTL is actively pursuing enhancements in berth operations, currently engaged in a dredging project to deepen berths at Karachi Port to achieve up to 15-meters depth. This will allow large deep-sea vessels to berth at Karachi Port fostering economies of scale that directly benefit exporters by reducing charter costs, ensuring global price competitiveness, ultimately optimizing supply chain costs and further facilitating seamless trade operations.

In addition to the dredging project, KGTL has plans to introduce high-speed cranes and storage space. This advancement will accelerate loading and unloading operations, reduce vessel turnaround times and enhance overall port efficiency. The conveyors for bulk cargo movement and on-site warehouses will streamline cargo handling, minimize waiting times and optimize logistics efficacy. This integrated approach will ensure smooth coordination across all terminal components, driving seamless cargo flow.

Also in the pipeline are master planning initiatives aimed at optimizing traffic flow and driving surfaces within the port area. The objective is to expedite truck turnaround times and decrease vehicle and cargo damage, thereby enhancing port efficiency and safety. The anticipated improvements in traffic management are poised not only to boost terminal productivity but also to elevate the overall customer experience, potentially making Karachi Port the favored choice for the trading community.

South Asian Ports Limited (SAPT), the country’s first deep-water container terminal, also operates as a key player in Karachi’s port landscape, situated strategically at the Keamari Groyne basin.

This location allows SAPT to accommodate super post Panamax ships, marking notable progress in Pakistan’s port development. To improve the port’s infrastructure, the organization has introduced advanced technologies to facilitate swift and accurate cargo handling.

The presence of various terminal companies operating within Karachi’s ports underscores Karachi’s significance as a key maritime hub in the region. Through continued investments in port infrastructure, regulatory reforms, and stakeholder collaborations, Karachi can unlock new opportunities, enhance its competitiveness, and emerge as a beacon of progress and prosperity for Pakistan and the broader region, experts added.

