Gold, silver prices steady

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Friday remained steady on the local market, traders said.

Gold was traded unchanged at Rs 228550 per tola and Rs 195945 per 10 grams.

The global market gold value stood at $2188 per ounce with the local market adding a $20 premium.

Silver was available for Rs 2600 per tola and Rs 2229.08 per ounce with world market value at $25.04 per ounce, traders said.

