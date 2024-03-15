AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
ICC mandates use of stop-clock in white-ball cricket from T20 World Cup 2024

Published 15 Mar, 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has mandated the use of stop-clocks in between overs in white-ball international matches.

The stop-clock is set to become permanent in all ODIs and T20Is from June 2024, starting with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

The decision was taken on Friday, 15 March, following the ICC’s annual Board meetings,

The cricket’s governing body had introduced the stop-clock on a trial basis in men’s limited-overs international matches in December 2023. The trial was supposed to run until April 2024, but the experiment has already yielded results in terms of timely completion of matches.

Results presented to the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) demonstrated that approximately 20 minutes had been saved per ODI match.

The feature has now been added as a mandatory playing condition in all Full Member ODI and T20I matches from 1 June 2024.

As per the stop-clock rule that was trialled in men’s white-ball cricket, the fielding side is expected to start a new over within 60 seconds of the completion of the previous over.

An electronic clock, counting down from 60 to zero, will be displayed on the ground, with the onus on the third umpire to determine the start of the clock.

The failure of the fielding side to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within the stipulated 60 seconds of the previous over being completed attracts two warnings. Subsequent breaches would lead to a five-run penalty per incident.

There are a few exceptions to this rule, and the clock, if already started, can be cancelled in certain situations. These include:

  • When a new batter comes to the wicket between overs

  • An official drinks interval has been called

  • The umpires have approved the onfield treatment of an injury to a batter or fielder

  • The time lost is for any circumstances beyond the control of the fielding side

Comments

200 characters
Vincentrer Mar 15, 2024 07:16pm
Top very post
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

