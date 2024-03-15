AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Hridoy’s 96 powers Bangladesh to 286-7 against Sri Lanka

AFP Published March 15, 2024 Updated March 15, 2024 06:16pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CHITTAGONG: An unbeaten 96 from Towhid Hridoy powered Bangladesh to 286-7 against Sri Lanka after four wickets from Wanindu Hasaranga rattled the hosts’ middle order in Friday’s second one-day international.

Hridoy clawed the hosts back to a competitive score in Chittagong, narrowly missing a century but finishing on a flourish with successive sixes off the final two balls.

Soumya Sarkar made 68 for Bangladesh and skipper Najmul Hossain added 40 before Hasaranga wreaked havoc in the middle overs.

The hosts lost Liton Das for the opener’s second straight duck of the series, but Sarkar and Najmul steadied the innings with their 75-run stand for the second wicket.

Liyanage, Mendis guide Sri Lanka to 255 all out against Bangladesh

Najmul, who hit an unbeaten century in Bangladesh’s opening match victory, survived despite nicking Pramod Madushan behind the stumps when Sri Lanka failed to appeal.

He was sent back by Dilshan Madushanka while Sarkar fell to Hasaranga after botching a reverse sweep.

Hasaranga was just warming up and bowled Mahmudullah Riyad for a duck two balls later, then trapping heavy-hitter Mushfiqur Rahim leg before for 25 and bowling Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 12.

Hridoy, who was dropped on six by Kusal Mendis, made three fours and five sixes in his knock. The third and final ODI of the series will be played in Chittagong on Monday.

SRI LANKA VS BANGLADESH ODI

