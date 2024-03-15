AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-15

IHC allows four PTI lawyers to meet IK

Terence J Sigamony Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) allowed four lawyers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to meet former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

A single bench of Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, on Thursday, heard PTI founder Imran Khan’s petition. The Court in the last hearing had summoned superintendent Adiala jail to appear in person before the court.

It issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to assist the court in a petition challenging a notification of the Punjab government imposing a two-week ban on all public visits, meetings, and interviews at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail citing “security” threats.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner, Sher Afzal Marwat and the Superintendent, Central Prison, Rawalpindi were afforded an opportunity to arrive at an amicable resolution of the matter, and the Court took a short break.

When the matter was again taken up, the counsel stated that he would be satisfied if the respondent was directed to comply with the directions issued by a Division Bench of this Court vide order, dated 26.10.2023, in ICA No336/ 2023.

He further stated that the names of four lawyers have been provided to the superintendent Central Prison who would meet the petitioner. The respondent superintendent submitted that if directions are issued regarding compliance with the order, dated 26.10.2023, passed in ICA No336/ 2023, he will have no objection and the said order will be complied with as he was already complying with the same.

Sher Afzal; however, submitted that in consultation with the superintendent Adiala Jail, a mechanism will be devised regarding meetings of persons with the petitioner-Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi.

Justice Arbab noted in its order that as it may be, the Superintendent Central Prison, Rawalpindi shall comply with the order, dated 26.10.2023, passed in ICA No336/ 2023 and allow the four lawyers (whose names have been provided by the counsel) to meet the petitioner, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, today.

He added that the instant petition raises legal questions which are required to be considered and adjudicated, i.e.; “Whether a person’s right to consult and be defended through a legal practitioner of his choice, guaranteed under Article 10(1) of the Constitution is circumscribed by conditions and can be taken away arbitrarily? Whether order, dated 26.10.2023, passed by a Division Bench of this Court in ICA No.336/2023 has attained finality? If yes, whether the said order can be nullified through an executive order? (iii). Whether the Superintendent Central Prison, Rawalpindi can refuse to obey orders of the High Court on the pretext of a purported executive order of his superiors.”

The IHC bench also noted, “The matter involves interpretation of the Constitutional provisions; therefore, it issued notice to Attorney General for Pakistan under Order XXVII-A CPC to assist the court in a petition challenging a notification of the Punjab government imposing a two-week ban on all public visits, meetings and interviews at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail citing “security” threats.” After issuing the directions, the IHC deferred the case until March 20.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC PTI Imran Khan AGP Adiala jail PTI lawyers

Comments

200 characters

IHC allows four PTI lawyers to meet IK

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PM withdraws notification of new IRSA chairman

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories