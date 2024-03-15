AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
528 held in crackdown on profiteers

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has continued the crackdown on profiteers, arresting 528 persons and lodging 185 FIRs across the province. The price magistrates conducted 72,000 inspections and imposed fines of more than Rs. 6.2 million for overcharging.

The report regarding the actions against the profiteers was presented in the meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the provision of ration bags under Nigehban Ramazan Package, price control measures and decided to develop the system of agricultural markets on modern lines for stability in the prices of vegetables and fruits.

The Chief Secretary directed the Agriculture Department to prepare a proposal for determining the base price in the auction process in the agricultural markets.

Expressing his indignation over the distribution of ration bags in clusters instead of delivering them to the doorsteps in Kasur, the Chief Secretary said that the deserving people should be delivered their right to the doorsteps in any case. He warned that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

The secretaries of industries and agriculture gave briefing at the meeting. They said that 2.1 million ration bags have been delivered to the deserving people so far. Yesterday, 93,000 consumers benefited from the Agriculture Fair Price Shops established in Ramazan bazaars and the number of consumers is increasing by 20 percent every day.

Potatoes, onions and Besin are high in demand at these shops. The Additional IG Special Branch, Chairman PITB, DG Punjab Food Authority and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

