AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-15

‘World Kidney Day-2024’ marked: Call for promoting healthy lifestyle to avoid diseases

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

LAHORE: With the theme-Promoting equal access to treatment and better use of medicines, “World Kidney Day-2024” was marked here like other parts of the globe on Thursday with a resolve to continue efforts for raising awareness among the people about the kidney health and promoting healthy lifestyle.

The day was first celebrated in 2006 with a joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and International Federation of kidney Foundation (IFKF) to raise awareness regarding importance of kidneys for overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease.

It may be added that kidneys play a vital role in our body, removing toxins, regulating water and minerals, and producing hormones.

Kidney diseases, often caused by diabetes and hypertension, can be prevented and managed through lifestyle changes, timely diagnosis, and innovative approaches. Early detection and improved healthcare delivery are crucial for better outcomes.

Health experts, while addressing seminars, workshops and other events, expressed concern over rising number of kidney patients in the country and called for promoting healthy lifestyle.

The experts said that one could understand that when there was spiralling inflation and people were hard put to manage even two square meals a day it would become impossible to manage medication expenses if someone in the family ended up as kidney patient. Lives of such people eventually became very miserable, they added.

Terming the kidney ailment as a silent killer, health professionals said that patients faced massive trouble after having contracted this disease.

Former Medical Superintendent, Lahore General Hospital Capt Dr Niaz (Retd) said that doctors must raise hope among the kidney patients but people also needed to be careful about their lifestyle. Prevention was the only way to avoid major diseases, he said.

According to him, people generally did not take kidney ailment seriously. It was a dangerous disease and people must realise it. Every individual should do physical exercise regularly to avoid various diseases.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in his message on ‘World Kidney Disease Day’ said that taking care of kidney health is very important for a healthy life.

She said, “Following this year’s theme, the best and free kidney treatment facilities will be provided in Punjab.” Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The free dialysis facility started by Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will be further improved.” She added, “Free kidney transplant has been started for authentic treatment of kidney diseases.”

She paid tribute to all those people who donated kidneys on World Kidney Day. She said, “Efforts of all doctors and nursing staff engaged in the treatment of kidney diseases are commendable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Kidney Diseases healthy lifestyle World Kidney Day 2024 IFKF

Comments

200 characters

‘World Kidney Day-2024’ marked: Call for promoting healthy lifestyle to avoid diseases

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PM withdraws notification of new IRSA chairman

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories