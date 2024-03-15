‘World Kidney Day-2024’ marked: Call for promoting healthy lifestyle to avoid diseases

LAHORE: With the theme-Promoting equal access to treatment and better use of medicines, “World Kidney Day-2024” was marked here like other parts of the globe on Thursday with a resolve to continue efforts for raising awareness among the people about the kidney health and promoting healthy lifestyle.

The day was first celebrated in 2006 with a joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and International Federation of kidney Foundation (IFKF) to raise awareness regarding importance of kidneys for overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease.

It may be added that kidneys play a vital role in our body, removing toxins, regulating water and minerals, and producing hormones.

Kidney diseases, often caused by diabetes and hypertension, can be prevented and managed through lifestyle changes, timely diagnosis, and innovative approaches. Early detection and improved healthcare delivery are crucial for better outcomes.

Health experts, while addressing seminars, workshops and other events, expressed concern over rising number of kidney patients in the country and called for promoting healthy lifestyle.

The experts said that one could understand that when there was spiralling inflation and people were hard put to manage even two square meals a day it would become impossible to manage medication expenses if someone in the family ended up as kidney patient. Lives of such people eventually became very miserable, they added.

Terming the kidney ailment as a silent killer, health professionals said that patients faced massive trouble after having contracted this disease.

Former Medical Superintendent, Lahore General Hospital Capt Dr Niaz (Retd) said that doctors must raise hope among the kidney patients but people also needed to be careful about their lifestyle. Prevention was the only way to avoid major diseases, he said.

According to him, people generally did not take kidney ailment seriously. It was a dangerous disease and people must realise it. Every individual should do physical exercise regularly to avoid various diseases.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in his message on ‘World Kidney Disease Day’ said that taking care of kidney health is very important for a healthy life.

She said, “Following this year’s theme, the best and free kidney treatment facilities will be provided in Punjab.” Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The free dialysis facility started by Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will be further improved.” She added, “Free kidney transplant has been started for authentic treatment of kidney diseases.”

She paid tribute to all those people who donated kidneys on World Kidney Day. She said, “Efforts of all doctors and nursing staff engaged in the treatment of kidney diseases are commendable.

