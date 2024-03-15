PFA stops production of three food points

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday stopped the production of three food points over violations and imposed Rs 269,000 cumulative fine on 16 other eateries during the ongoing Sehri and Iftari Inspection campaign in the provincial metropolis.

The PFA’s food safety teams inspected 32 food points in Gawalmandi, Nisbat Road and Shadman to ensure the provision of safe, hygienic, adulteration-free and standardized food for the people of Punjab during Ramadan.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, the provincial food regulatory body has been taking indiscriminate action against violators to ensure the availability of adulteration-free food.

