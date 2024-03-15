French team visits Alhamra

LAHORE: A delegation from France, including Michel Goulpie and Guy-Alain LAFONT de SENTENAC, visited the Alhamra Arts Center and Alhamra Art Museum to explore the cultural treasures of Lahore.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, accompanied by Executive Director Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, warmly welcomed the esteemed guests.

The French delegates embarked on a comprehensive tour of the Alhamra’s Complex, immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of art and heritage. From the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts to the Alhamra Art Gallery and the Alhamra Art Museum, they marveled at the diverse artistic expressions that adorn the city’s cultural landscape.

